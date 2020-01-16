× Gabo, Jonesboro K-9 officer who survived shooting, passes away

JONESBORO, Ark. — Gabo, the Jonesboro Police Department K-9 officer who survived being shot several times, has passed away.

The Jonesboro Police Department said Gabo served the department for 7 years. He was partnered with his handler, Erik Johnson, the entire time.

Gabo made headlines in December of 2018 after he was shot five times during a standoff in Jonesboro. Jonesboro Police said that a bullet-and-stab-proof-vest stopped the bullet that would’ve been fatal.

Gabo returned to duty just two months after the shooting.

In 2019, Jonesboro Police awarded Gabo and Johnson Officer of the Year. In that same year, CrimeStoppers of Jonesboro awarded the duo Persons of the Year. Gabo also received a Medal of Valor for his service on the night he was shot.