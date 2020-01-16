× Foster families needed for Memphis shelter dogs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Animal Services is seeing an increase in animals coming into the shelter, and they hope an expanded dog foster care program will help get furry friends to new homes.

Almost every day is hectic at the shelter, which takes in about 30 animals per day, but some days are crazier than others. Wednesday, MAS received nearly 70 animals, 46 of them dogs.

“We’ve got citizens who have found pets, citizens who are surrendering their pets, and most of our intake comes in through the field, through our animal services officers,” explained Katie Pemberton, community engagement specialist.

MAS has not had to euthanize any cats or puppies in more than three years, shelter officials said, but adult dogs — and specifically large dogs — need the most help through foster care.

Late last year, Pemberton said MAS expanded its dog foster program.

“So now, pretty much every dog that is available, is up for foster, pending supervisor approval,” she said.

Eeven if you can’t provide a forever home, MAS staff can use all the help they can get.

“We say with fostering, goodbye is the goal,” Pemberton said.

For more information about the foster care experience, click here.