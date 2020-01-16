City investigating litter, tire dumping in Raleigh-Frayser area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- After an outcry from residents, the City of Memphis is investigating excessive amounts of litter and tire dumping on roads in the Raleigh-Frayser area.

WREG spotted waste such as bags, boxes and tires while driving along Hawkins Mill Road and Church Point Road.

"It look terrible. It really do," one resident said.

It's an issue WREG has followed for years in the same vicinity. Back in 2015, one woman told WREG that the area looks like everyone is using it as their garbage can.

John Neaves, who has lived off the busy roads for more than 20 years, said that people dump in any spot they can find. He's spotted his share of dumpers doing what they can not to get caught.

"I've seen them put a rag over the plate," Neaves said.

WREG saw signs warning about security cameras and fines for dumping, but clearly they're not doing anything to stop the problem.

"If they ain't catching, them the cameras ain't working," a resident said.

A spokesperson with the City of Memphis told WREG they're not disclosing information about how the cameras are monitored to prevent violators from destroying them or avoiding the area altogether and moving to a new site. The city said cameras are just one way to fight illegal dumping and littering.

Other people WREG talked to said that every few months, crews come out to clean, but the problem persists.

The city said that, weather permitting, a team will be out Friday to investigate the mess.

Memphis City Beautiful provides a 24-hour littering hotline to encourage people to report those they see improperly disposing of trash on city streets. You can call the hotline at 901-522-5326.

Illegal dumping can also be reported to the city's 311 call center by dialing 311 or 901-636-6500.