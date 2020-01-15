× Woman upset registered sex offender out on bond after her sexual assault

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman who said she was sexually assaulted by a registered sex offender wants her story to be told.

Aja Williams is upset the man accused of the crime is out of jail while he awaits trial, which has been delayed. She wants him to be held accountable, so she’s telling her story and said she will do whatever she has to do to make sure he spends time in jail.

“I reached out because this has been going on for almost two years,” Williams said.

She says she was at a home in Frayser about two years ago, when Tyrell Webb came into a room where she was sleeping and raped her.

Williams said at the time, she was under the influence, it was dark, and she barely remembered the encounter. She even thought at one point Webb might’ve been someone else.

Williams reported the crime to police, and the next month, court records show Webb admitted to police he went to the home where Williams was, but he claimed it was consensual. Police said then he changed his story several times and gave conflicting statements.

Williams said it’s important for her to talk about what she said happened, making it clear she wants Webb to be held accountable.

“He’s making my life a living hell, like I just pretend to be OK because I have kids I have to care for,” she said. “I haven’t just really had counseling for this, but this takes me back to a deep depression.”

Webb is currently out of jail on a $100,000 bond. A spokesperson with the district attorney’s office said he’s also wearing an ankle monitor.

For Williams, that’s not good enough.

“He’s still out,” she said. “That don’t mean anything. It don’t mean a thing at all.”

Records show Webb is a listed sex offender. He has a case from several years ago that classified him as “violent against children.”

Webb was supposed to go on trial this week for the crimes he’s accused of committing against Williams, but it was postponed.

Paperwork submitted to a judge by his attorney claims their office needed more time to review evidence. The law firm also has two other ongoing trials taking up much of their time: one for murder and attempted murder.

WREG went by Webb’s listed address to see if he had anything to say about the accusations, and a woman outside of the home said he wasn’t there.

“He needs to be held accountable for his actions, and it’s not going to make me feel comfortable with him out,” Williams said. “I want him to go to jail. I want him to have trial. I want him to go to jail; pay for what he did.”

That trial is now set for the beginning of April.