Video: Suspect fires shots at clerk during attempted robbery on Winchester

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for a man caught on camera firing shots at a clerk during an attempted robbery early Wednesday morning.

The employee told police the suspect entered the Marathon gas station at Winchester and Tchulahoma around 3 a.m. and pointed a gun at him.

Fearing for his safety, the clerk took off running to the back of the store, prompting the suspect to open fire.

The shots struck the security glass and the clerk was not hurt, police said.

If you can help identify the suspect, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.