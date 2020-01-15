× UPS, Blues City Brewery set to expand in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two major Memphis businesses, UPS and Blues City Brewery, plan to expand and add jobs with tax incentives approved Wednesday.

The Economic Development Growth Engine board approved $38 million in PILOT incentives for UPS.

The company, which employs more than 1,337 people at a combination air sort and ground sort hub in Memphis, plans a new automated parcel handling facility that would help increase capacity at its Memphis location, EDGE said. The project would also create 25 new supervisory jobs at an average base salary of $47,480.

UPS said it will invest more than $216 million at its New Swinnea Road location at the Memphis airport.

EDGE said the investment will “secure Memphis’s place in the UPS network for years to come and ensure job growth and retention with the company.”

Blues City Brewery was approved for a PILOT worth $3.6 million that will help the company invest $49 million in new manufacturing machinery and hire 155 people at an average base salary of $56,609.

The former Schlitz bottling plant currently employs 516, according to EDGE.