Two people have been arrested after a deadly shooting at a Texas high school

HOUSTON, Texas — Two people are in custody after a shooting at a Houston area high school Tuesday left one student dead.

“The Houston Independent School District is deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of one of our students. We offer our deepest sympathies to the student’s family and friends,” the school district said in a statement.

Police responded a shooting at Bellaire High School around 4 p.m. local time, according to CNN affiliate KTRK. The shooting took place just before school was dismissed for the day.

Emergency crews were seen performing CPR as the student was carried on a stretcher to an ambulance outside the school, KPRC-TV reported. There were conflicting media reports about whether the shooting happened inside or outside the school.

The student died after being transported to a local hospital, HISD interim superintendent Grenita Lathan said.

A suspect and another person police said was connected to the case were arrested about 3 1/2 hours after the shooting Tuesday night, according to statements from the school district and Bellaire police. They said no other information would be released for now, including further details about where the shooting occurred in the school complex, whether the suspect was a student or what led to the arrest.

“As a city, we are both shocked and heartbroken that a 16-year-old student at Bellaire High School was shot and killed on campus Tuesday afternoon,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a statement. “A learning environment is the last place where young people should feel unsafe and in fear of their lives.”

Classes at the school will be canceled Wednesday. Students will return to the classroom Thursday, the school district said in a statement.