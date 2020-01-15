Two Dollar Generals robbed at gunpoint within days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Dollar General stores were robbed at gunpoint within days of each other by what could be the same two men.

The first robbery happened Saturday at 9:55 p.m. at the Dollar General on Winchester Road near Millbranch.

Police said two men followed employees at gunpoint before taking money from the cash register. Surveillance video shows one of the suspects carting off a cash tray.

“I seen the guy when he ran past the window. He was dropping money down the road,” said Ernest Melton, who works at the laundromat next door. “I was just wondering what the hell he was running for.”

Police said the same men may be responsible for a number of armed robberies around the city.

On Monday at 9:25 p.m., two men showed up at the Dollar General on Summer Avenue near Sycamore View.

Once again, they trailed employees with guns and took money from the cash register.

Should they ever surprise Melton during his next shopping run, he said he’s got a surprise for them.

“I’m a licensed security officer; carry two sets of cuffs, so they know not to mess with me,” he said.