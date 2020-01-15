× Trial date could be set Wednesday in Lorenzen Wright murder case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Billy Ray Turner will appear in a Shelby County courtroom for a hearing on Wednesday during which a judge could set a trial date in the Lorenzen Wright murder case.

Lawyers have said in the past that a trial date could be set for summer 2020. A previous trial date of Sept. 16 was postponed because of new evidence presented to Turner’s defense.

Turner, a convicted felon, has pleaded not guilty to murder and conspiracy in Wright’s death. The retired NBA player’s decomposing body was found riddled with gunshot wounds in a swampy field in southeast Memphis in July 2010. He had been missing for 10 before his body was found.

A Memphis native, the 6-foot 11-inch Wright played 13 seasons for the Memphis Grizzlies and four other NBA teams.

Turner, as well as Wright’s ex-wife, were indicted in December 2017. Sherra Wright entered a surprise guilty plea to facilitation of murder in June. Coffee sentenced her to 30 years in prison.

During a court appearance in December, defense attorney John Keith Perry said they are working to coordinate schedules for “50, 60” witnesses to appear at a possible trial, he said outside the courtroom.

Turner pleaded guilty in June to possessing a weapon as a convicted felon. Prosecutors say Turner had two guns when he was charged with Wright’s killing. Turner has been sentenced to 16 years in prison on the separate gun charge.

Turner, a landscaper in the Memphis suburb of Collierville, attended the same church as Sherra Wright. Witnesses said Sherra Wright was the mastermind of a plan to have two men kill Lorenzen Wright at his Atlanta home, but that attempt failed, according to an affidavit.

Sherra Wright and Turner then conspired to kill the ex-player in Memphis, andthey dumped one of the guns used in the shooting in a north Mississippi lake, authorities have said. A gun that was allegedly used in the killing was found in the lake weeks before charges were filed in the case.