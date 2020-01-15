Police: Suspects wanted in connection to multiple armed robberies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities released video of two suspects they say may be connected to several armed robberies across the city of Memphis.

The video posted to social media is from January 13 when the suspects robbed the Dollar General in the 5900 block of Summer Avenue.

Employees said the pair entered the store around 9:30 p.m. and demanded money from the registers. With guns drawn, they reportedly followed the employees to the register, grabbed the money and then took off on foot.

Police didn’t release any information on the other armed robberies.

If you can help identify them, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.