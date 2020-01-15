× Police: Suspect’s vehicle caught on camera after interstate shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police released video in connection to a recent interstate shooting.

According to authorities, the victim was driving a gold Chevrolet Equinox eastbound on Sam Cooper in the afternoon hours of January 9 when they were involved in a road rage incident.

The driver of a Ford Escape came alongside the victim and fired at least two shots into their car.

The suspect and his female passenger were last seen traveling southbound on Perkins Road.

If you can help police identify the individuals involved, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.