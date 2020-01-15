Pass It On: Local church helps family in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's the small church on Navy Road without a sign.

"Some vandals came along and decided the sign didn't need to be there," said East Acres Baptist Church Pastor Jim Witherington.

"So you're a church without a sign?"

"No sign of a church."

"I've pastored several churches."

"But this latest one, you've only been here 27 years."

"I retired in 1992 and I've been here ever since."

Brother Jim is 85 years old.

"I'm looking at your church and I'm guessing you're not the pastor of a big mega church."

"No. This is a very small church. We have about 25 to 30 people average attendance on Sunday morning."

There are some real needs in the church, including one particular couple, Scott and Sherry Roark.

"He is unable to work now. She works best she can at the jobs where she's able to work. And they are having quite a bit of trouble," explained Brother Jim.

"Now I understand he has cancer, is that correct? He's not able to work because of that."

"Not able."

"And also I heard that possibly they might be evicted from their home."

"This is a possibility.

Time to Pass It On!

"I know that your church has helped out all the different families in your church recently at Christmas with gift cards. I'd like to help out as well with News Channel 3 and our anonymous donor."

"You think this will help that family?"

"It will help them enormously."

Just down the road at the Magnolia Inn Sherry was busy working but stopped what she was doing once Brother Jim arrived.

"Six-hundred dollars from Pass It On given to you from Channel 3, but also from a friend who wants to Pass It On."

"Well, thank you very much."

"How does that make you feel?"

"Feels wonderful, thank you."

