MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service says nine tornadoes were produced as part of a storm system that swept through the Mid-South causing damage.

There were a total of four EF-0 tornadoes that traveled through Fayette, Weakley, Lee and Prentiss, and Tishomingo counties; four EF-1 tornadoes in Obion, Prentiss, Tishomingo and Tate, and Desoto counties; and a single EF-2 tornado in Desoto County.

The EF-2 that struck Desoto County had peak wind speeds of 120 miles per hour.