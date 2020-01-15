× Memphis to receive $6.6 million to help the homeless

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local leaders are tackling homelessness in Memphis.

On Tuesday, Congressman Steve Cohen announced that 27 homelessness assistance programs in the city will soon be receiving a total of $6.6 million in grant dollars to better serve our community.

“Homelessness imposes a hardship on individuals that they can’t solve by themselves; they need outside help. Without basic resources like a mailing address, a phone number, and reliable transportation, it becomes next to impossible for homeless people to find jobs,” said Cohen. “These funds will give the Memphis homeless population the chance it needs to get back on its feet and return to safe and productive lives.”

Last year, the U.S. saw a three percent increase in homelessness with a half a million people counted as homeless in a single night.