Memorial Park fined by state for reusing casket part

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An East Memphis funeral home and cemetery was fined by state regulators for using all or part of a casket that had previously been used, records show.

Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery was fined a $1,500 civil penalty by the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance on Dec. 3.

Records state Memorial Park “Used a casket or any part of a casket that had been used previously in connection with the disinterment and reinterment of a deceased human body.”

Memorial Park declined comment, but Tara Bessline, area director of operations, provided this statement:

“Since 1925, families across Memphis have entrusted Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery with the care of their loved ones and it’s a responsibility we take very seriously. We’ve worked closely with the State of Tennessee to remedy this situation to the satisfaction of everyone involved. Out of honor and respect for the family’s privacy, we have no further comment at this time.”

WREG has put in a request for more details.