Man trying to rob Memphis gas station shoots at clerk

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An armed robber burst through the doors of an airport area gas station early Wednesday morning and ran up to the counter with his gun drawn.

Police said the clerk immediately ran off, ducking behind the thick, protective glass panels attached to the counter as the gunman opened fire.

Failing to steal anything, the robber sprinted out of the store. The clerk was saved by those protective glass panels. They were sturdy enough to stop the bullets from getting through.

“I’m just glad they did have that glass up there to protect them,” one customer said.

“He’s blessed to still be breathing,” another customer said.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. at a Marathon gas station on Winchester Road. None of the employees wanted to say anything on camera but said the clerk was working his regular overnight shift.

“Any kind of clerk is dangerous. Anytime you dealing with money, it’s a dangerous job,” one customer said.

Police are still looking for the armed robber.

“There are plenty of jobs in this town,” one customer said. “It may not be the job that you want, but there are plenty of jobs in this town. I work every day, and I’m quite a bit older than that guy, so why can’t he work?”

If you know anything about this case, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.