MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot in North Memphis on Wednesday, and police don’t have much information about who is responsible.

Memphis Police around 8:15 p.m. that officers were on the scene in the 3200 block of Macon Road.

A man was shot at a home and taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police said no suspect information is yet available.