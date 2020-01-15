× Man killed in hit-and-run crash in southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle in southeast Memphis, and police are searching for whoever is responsible.

Memphis Police said just before 9 p.m. that officers were on the scene of the hit-and-run crash at E. Shelby Drive and Getwell Road.

A man had been hit by a vehicle. He was taken to Regional One Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver responsible for hitting the man did not remain on the scene, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation. WREG will provide updates as more information becomes available.