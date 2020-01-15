Man charged with attempted murder following shooting outside local community center

Posted 7:45 am, January 15, 2020, by

Henry Buford

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old was charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection to a shooting outside a local community center last year.

According to the police report, officers were called to the Regional Medical Center in August 2019 after a man showed up with a gunshot wound. He told authorities he was at the Lester Community Center on Tillman Street when a fight broke out. He heard multiple gunshots before he was struck in the hip.

Police said evidence recovered from the scene led them to identify Henry Buford as a possible suspect in the shooting. He was located on Tuesday at a home in the 2900 block of Jib Cove and arrested.

He was also charged with employment of a firearm during a violent felony and unlawful possession of a gun.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.