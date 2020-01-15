× Man charged with attempted murder following shooting outside local community center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old was charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection to a shooting outside a local community center last year.

According to the police report, officers were called to the Regional Medical Center in August 2019 after a man showed up with a gunshot wound. He told authorities he was at the Lester Community Center on Tillman Street when a fight broke out. He heard multiple gunshots before he was struck in the hip.

Police said evidence recovered from the scene led them to identify Henry Buford as a possible suspect in the shooting. He was located on Tuesday at a home in the 2900 block of Jib Cove and arrested.

He was also charged with employment of a firearm during a violent felony and unlawful possession of a gun.