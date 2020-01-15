× Man attacked with dagger during sword sale

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is in extremely critical condition after police say he was attacked with a dagger that he was trying to sell to another man.

Police say 39-year-old Ricky Bing met the victim Monday night at a house on Tutwiler near Isabelle, where the man had a sword and dagger for sale.

A witness told police that when the victim gave Bing a dagger to look at, Bing chased the man and attacked him with the 8-to-10-inch blade, cutting his neck.

Police say Bing then grabbed a spear, and several more swords and daggers, and fled.

He was found hiding in a shed on Wrenwood Street, one street away, police said.

The victim was taken to Regional One in extremely critical condition.

Bing is charged with especially aggravated robbery. Court records show he has been arrested before for burglary, theft of property, identity theft and drugs.

He was taken to Regional One after complaining of chest pains.