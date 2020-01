New suicide prevention efforts

Grace McLaren and Dr. Janet Hill are drawing attention to a new suicide prevention effort at Christian Brothers High School.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'

Actress Nicole Hale tells us about 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,' which premieres at the Orpheum Theatre on Wednesday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Watercooler Wednesday

Dannie Bruns, Steve Conley and Todd Demers talk about the royal family and the latest Oscar buzz.