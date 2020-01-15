× Former Memphis Tiger Jeremiah Martin signs deal with Brooklyn Nets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former Memphis Tiger basketball star Jeremiah Martin has signed a two-way contract with the Brooklyn Nets, the team announced Wednesday.

Since going undrafted following his departure from the University of Memphis after last season, Martin has played for the Miami Heat G League affiliate Sioux Falls Skyforce.

In 21 games played for the Skyforce, the 23-year-old Martin has averaged 18.5 points per game, shooting at 48% from the field.

Players on two-way contracts can spend up to 45 days in the NBA while spending the rest of the season in the G League. While playing in the G League, Martin will play for the Nets-affiliated Long Island Nets.