Former Memphis Tiger Jeremiah Martin signs deal with Brooklyn Nets

Posted 10:07 pm, January 15, 2020, by , Updated at 10:08PM, January 15, 2020

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 16: Jeremiah Martin #3 of the Memphis Tigers looks on in the second half against the Louisville Cardinals during their Gotham Classic game at Madison Square Garden on December 16, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former Memphis Tiger basketball star Jeremiah Martin has signed a two-way contract with the Brooklyn Nets, the team announced Wednesday.

Since going undrafted following his departure from the University of Memphis after last season, Martin has played for the Miami Heat G League affiliate Sioux Falls Skyforce.

In 21 games played for the Skyforce, the 23-year-old Martin has averaged 18.5 points per game, shooting at 48% from the field.

Players on two-way contracts can spend up to 45 days in the NBA while spending the rest of the season in the G League. While playing in the G League, Martin will play for the Nets-affiliated Long Island Nets.

