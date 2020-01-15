Fayette County residents still cleaning up from now-confirmed tornado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado did touch down in Fayette County — one of nine confirmed tornadoes during a severe storm Saturday.

A homeowner near the Williston community said it was her first tornado, and she hopes her last.

"Saturday morning while we were still in the bed, at about 5:30, our phones went off, and it was alerting us there was a tornado warning," Becky King said. "It was alerting us to take shelter."

King said she, her husband and her grandson took cover and prepared for the worst,

"It sounded like a train was running across our front yard," she said. "It was very loud. The pressure, it seemed like the windows were going to implode. It was very scary. It lasted probably about two minutes."

With daylight, King was able to fully appreciate the power of the EF-0 tornado that littered her yard with broken trees and twisted a trampoline like a pretzel, but it fortunately didn't harm her horses.

Not far away, King's niece and nephew had a portion of their roof blown off.

"They have a hole or two holes in their roof, and their trampoline was also destroyed," King said. "Trees down up there int their yard. It's a disaster."

The director of Fayette County's emergency management agency told WREG there are no injuries from the tornado, but a few homes are damaged.

The worst parts of the storm mostly stayed over a wooded area.

King said she's relieved none of her neighbors were hurt and knows her home could have easily wound up against a tree like her trampoline.

"These things can be fixed, a trampoline can be replaced, fences can be fixed, but lives can't, so we're very thankful," she said.

There are no damage estimates.

The same storm system brought down trees in Braden and Mason, which are also in Fayette County.