Edwards and the Bulldogs take down Tennessee

ATHENS, Ga. – Freshman Anthony Edwards scored 20 of his 26 points in the first half, pushing Georgia to a big lead that carried the Bulldogs to an 80-63 victory over Tennessee.

After a brutal three-game stretch against ranked teams, Georgia romped past the Volunteers.

With Edwards hitting from all over the court, Georgia built a 47-28 lead that essentially settled this one by halftime. Rayshaun Hammonds added 21 points for Georgia, which claimed its 11th win to matched its total from all of last season.

Losing for the first time in three games, Tennessee was led by Jordan Bowden with 12 points.