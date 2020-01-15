Edwards and the Bulldogs take down Tennessee

Posted 10:03 pm, January 15, 2020, by

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MARCH 28: Head coach Rick Barnes of the Tennessee Volunteers reacts against the Purdue Boilermakers during the second half of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament South Regional at the KFC YUM! Center on March 28, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

ATHENS, Ga. – Freshman Anthony Edwards scored 20 of his 26 points in the first half, pushing Georgia to a big lead that carried the Bulldogs to an 80-63 victory over Tennessee.

After a brutal three-game stretch against ranked teams, Georgia romped past the Volunteers.

With Edwards hitting from all over the court, Georgia built a 47-28 lead that essentially settled this one by halftime. Rayshaun Hammonds added 21 points for Georgia, which claimed its 11th win to matched its total from all of last season.

Losing for the first time in three games, Tennessee was led by Jordan Bowden with 12 points.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.