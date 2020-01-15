× Clerk accused of attacking man in gas station parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South clerk was arrested after police say he attacked a man in a gas station parking lot.

The victim claimed the gas station owed him two dollars for gas he had purchased but did not receive. He said when he went to speak to the clerk about it, he grabbed a cinnamon bun and placed it on the counter.

The clerk, Anwar Alomari, reportedly told the man that the gas station didn’t owe him any money and asked him to leave.

In response, the man said he grabbed the cinnamon bun and proceeded to walk out of the business without paying for it.

Alomari reportedly followed the man outside and hit him in the top of the head with a wooden stick.

He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.