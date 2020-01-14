× Woman with camera tries to lure girl into car outside school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police are investigating after a 12-year-old girl said a woman tried luring her into her car outside Havenview Middle School.

The girl said it happened Thursday after school while she was waiting on her ride. She said a woman in a white Kia drove up and tried to convince her she knew her mother.

“’Me and your mom used to be friends and we fell out, but we’re trying to mend our relationship and she sent me to pick you up from school,’” Danielle Williams, the girl’s mother, said. Williams said her daughter stayed silent but refused to get in the woman’s car.

“And then she said the lady got out of her car and came around the car and started to come after her,” Williams said.

The young girl said she took off running as the white Kia followed slowly behind, and then started circling the block.

“She said, ‘Momma, that’s when I seen the camera with the lenses coming in and out and I saw a lot of flashes.’”

The child hid behind a bush and then snap her own pictures of the car as it drove away. The pictures have other Havenview parents on alert.

“I just wish these kids would stay in a pack. I guess that’s the only thing we can do right now is keep these babies in a pack,” one parent said.

Williams, meanwhile, is proud of her daughter for taking to heart a life-long lesson.

“I want to commend her on not talking to strangers,” she said. “She did not say one word back to this lady, so I am extremely proud of her.”

Shelby County Schools released the following statement: