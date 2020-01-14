× Woman grateful after organization steps to help with storm cleanup

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A DeSoto County woman is thankful after a neighbor saved her while an EF-2 tornado tore through the area Saturday, ripping the roof of her home off.

“It’s devastating,” Sue Williams said. “Devastating to know that it’s all gone.”

Williams says she was inside her home when the storm hit and all she remembers is her neighbor calling her name.

“At first I went into a closet where the bedroom was until the roof went off and the water started coming .”

Williams got her first look at the devastation in the daylight, saying 40 years of hard work is gone however, she says God sent her help when people with Samaritan’s Purse Disaster Relief showed up.

“The good Samaritans, God sent them because I didn’t know anything about them,” she said. “I was here this morning, standing in my yard, and they just walked up.”

The organization quickly began cleaning up the damage.

“Our teams are out here today to let her know she’s not alone and that she’s loved and we’re in the process of doing some physical work with the chainsaw, cutting up some trees, getting them out of the way and helping her restore her life,” Shannon Daley with Samaritan’s Disaster Relief Purse said.