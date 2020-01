× School bus accident sends one person to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A school bus accident early Tuesday morning has sent on person to the hospital.

The accident happened at Lamar and Airways, the Memphis Fire Department said.

An adult was transported to Methodist University for treatment.

The extent of the injury has not been released.

WREG has confirmed there were seven kids on the bus at the time. They were taken off the bus and put on another bus.