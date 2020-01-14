Orange Mound school placed on lockdown after report of shots fired

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County School was placed on lockdown after a report of shots fired near the school Tuesday afternoon.

Memphis police say they responded to a shots fired call at Dunbar Elementary, in Orange Mound, and did not find a crime scene.

The school was temporarily placed on lockdown while the officers checked the area. MPD does not believe the shots were fired on the school property.

There are no reports of injuries.

WREG  reached out to Shelby County Schools about the matter but have not received a response.

