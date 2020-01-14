× One person dead following early morning Whitehaven fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Whitehaven woman is dead following an early morning fire.

It happened early Tuesday morning in the 1600 block of Wilson Road.

When first responders arrived on the scene, the house was filled with smoke and flames were located in the living room and a bedroom. The deceased female was located in the bedroom.

Authorities did not identify the woman pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.

The Memphis Fire Department said two other adults were in the house when the fire started. They were able to escape unharmed.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.