Horn Lake man sentenced for internet stalking of a child

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Horn Lake man is going to prison and must register as a sex offender after pleading guilty to internet stalking of a child.

Jason Leija, 23, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Tuesday in Independence County, Arkansas.

Leija changed his plea to guilty minutes before his jury trial was set to start.

At the time of the offense, Leija thought he met a 15-year old girl in an online dating app, and he drove to Batesville, Arkansas, to meet her.

Instead, he found undercover officers waiting for him.