American Red Cross to provide assistance to those impacted by storms

Posted 5:56 am, January 14, 2020, by , Updated at 05:58AM, January 14, 2020

The homeowner says he got out two minutes before his home was flattened in Lewisburg. (Jonee Lewis, WREG)

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — The American Red Cross will be providing assistance to those impacted by Saturday’s storms.

The organization will be set up at the Hampton Inn in Hernando from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday (January 14) and Wednesday (January15).

They will be able to help those impacted with financial assistance from FEMA. They will also be handing out items such as tarps, diapers, toiletry supplies and cleanup kits.

 

