American Red Cross to provide assistance to those impacted by storms

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — The American Red Cross will be providing assistance to those impacted by Saturday’s storms.

The organization will be set up at the Hampton Inn in Hernando from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday (January 14) and Wednesday (January15).

They will be able to help those impacted with financial assistance from FEMA. They will also be handing out items such as tarps, diapers, toiletry supplies and cleanup kits.