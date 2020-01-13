Suspects at large after thousands of dollars of liquor stolen from Collierville store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville police are looking for suspects accused of stealing thousands of dollars of liquor from a Collierville business.

Police say Cheers Wine & Spirits was broken into by four people wearing masks and gloves on December 23.

According to a picture posted on CPD’s Facebook, investigators believe the four drove off in a blue Dodge Durango with a UT logo on the rear window.

If you may have any information on this case you can call CPD’s Criminal Investigation Division at (901) 457-2520 or submit an anonymous tip via text message by texting ‘CPDTIP’ and your tip to 847411.

