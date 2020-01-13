× Shelby County clinic to offer free make-up lead testing for students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department is offering free lead testing for students who missed the scheduled testing day or did not return the consent form in time.

You do not need an appointment or proof of insurance.

The testing will be available at the following clinics between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Cawthon Public Health Clinic

1000 Haynes, 38114

Collierville Public Health Clinic

(Tues. & Thurs. only)

167 Washington St., 38017

Hickory Hill Public Health Clinic

6590 Kirby Center Cove, 38118

Immunization Clinic

814 Jefferson, Rm. 216, 38105

Millington Public Health Clinic

8225 Highway 51 North, 38053

Shelby Crossing Public Health Clinic

6170 Macon Road, 38133

Southland Mall Public Health Clinic

1287 Southland Mall, 38116

Shelby County Health Director Alisa Haushalter told WREG in December that her team had started testing students at more than 30 schools recently flagged for dangerous amounts of lead. She said the testing is optional.

Haushalter wouldn’t say how many opted for the testing, but said more students may be added to the list.

WREG uncovered Shelby County Schools did some lead testing back in 2017, and some schools had levels considered unsafe by the EPA. District officials told us parents were immediately notified, but parents we talked to don’t remember being notified.

“There was testing in 2017, but in 2017 there was no state mandate for the schools to report that to the health department,” Haushalter said. “So we did not provide support in doing testing in 2017.”