Sex offender caught with pants down outside 11-year-old girl's bedroom

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was taken into custody after he was reportedly caught outside a little girl’s window with his pants down.

According to the child’s mother, the little girl woke her up after she saw a man standing outside her window on Saturday, January 11, on Burns Street. The mother said she went to her kitchen window and saw the suspect touching himself inappropriately while looking into her child’s bedroom.

The woman tried to take a photo of the suspect, but the flash on her camera caught his attention and he took off running. His pants were still below is waist when police, who were just around the corner, saw him running away and took him into custody.

The suspect was identified by police as Erico Marion, a registered sex offender.

He’s facing several charges, including indecent exposure and aggravated criminal trespass.