SCS did not follow a law when reporting teacher’s arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools may not have followed a state law in reporting one of its teacher being arrested for statutory rape.

Marvin Straughter was arrested in December for allegedly raping a teenage boy.

SCS told WREG then that Straughter was placed on administrative leave December 10.

Any time a Tennessee teacher is accused of misconduct and is suspended, fired or quits in lieu of being fired, a school district must report it to the state board of education within 30 calendar days.

That's important because it lets the state know what's going on, so they can investigate and also flag the teacher's license so other districts across the country know what this teacher is accused of.

It's not just state policy. It's law.

As of January 13th, the state board of education says it has not heard anything about Straughter's arrest.

WREG reached out to SCS to find out why it is not following the law and reporting Straughter.

The district says they will look into it, but has not said anything else.