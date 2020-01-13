Red pandas joining Memphis Zoo exhibit

Posted 10:56 am, January 13, 2020, by , Updated at 11:01AM, January 13, 2020

(photo by Memphis Zoo)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo has added a new species of red panda, and the zoo says these are bigger and more vibrant in color than its other red pandas.

The two brothers, Xing and Itsuki, are on display in the China exhibit, and are most active in the morning. They were born in the Assiniboine Park Zoo in Canada in 2014.

(photo by Memphis Zoo)

Red pandas eat bamboo just like the black-and-white giant pandas but, the zoo says, are actually more closely related to weasels, raccoons and skunks.

Their Chinese name is “hun ho,” which means “fire fox.”

The Memphis Zoo, home to 4,500 animals from 500 species, also has giant pandas on exhibit.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.