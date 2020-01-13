Red pandas joining Memphis Zoo exhibit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo has added a new species of red panda, and the zoo says these are bigger and more vibrant in color than its other red pandas.

The two brothers, Xing and Itsuki, are on display in the China exhibit, and are most active in the morning. They were born in the Assiniboine Park Zoo in Canada in 2014.

Red pandas eat bamboo just like the black-and-white giant pandas but, the zoo says, are actually more closely related to weasels, raccoons and skunks.

Their Chinese name is “hun ho,” which means “fire fox.”

The Memphis Zoo, home to 4,500 animals from 500 species, also has giant pandas on exhibit.