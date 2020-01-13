× Quitman County Schools on a delayed start Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All Quitman County schools will be on a delayed start Tuesday.

Quitman County Middle School posted on facebook that power had been restored at Quitman County Elementary School and that all schools will be open but class begins at 9 a.m.

Quitman County is one of the many areas still recovering after Saturday morning’s storms left damages across the state of Mississippi.

Those storms knocked out power for two prisons, causing the state penitentiary to move more than 300 inmates to a nearby facility.

Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant declared a state of emergency over the weekend while crews worked to clean up the damage.