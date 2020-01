× Police investigating deadly South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is asking for help after an overnight shooting in South Memphis.

Authorities said they were called to Methodist University Hospital around 11 p.m. Sunday after a shooting victim arrived. The victim did not survive the injury.

The shooting is believed to have taken place at Cannon Street and Orgill Avenue.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.