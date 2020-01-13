Manhunt Monday: Police looking for leads in local rapper’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for possible leads on a suspect who shot a local rapper just hours before he was set to perform.

Rapper Bankboy Wayne, whose real name is Thedric Morton, was shot back in November 2019. Police said he was sitting in his car with another man outside of a barbershop on South Main when someone got out of a black Infiniti and shot Morton several times.

His mother said he was killed just hours before a concert, and she thinks jealousy was the motive behind his murder.

"My friend called me saying, 'Trice, get to the Med now 'cause Wayne has been shot," mother Latricia Curry said. "I get to the hospital, I saw the Chaplain. I'm a nurse, so I know when that happens, I know what's going on. At that moment, I knew that my son was gone."

Homicide investigators released surveillance video of the shooter.

"This man walked up and executed somebody at point-blank range and didn't care about anybody else around," MPD Lt. Tony Mullins said.

Curry thinks people her son knew were involved in the crime.

"I think it was some close associates of my son that set him up," she said.

If you know who killed Thedric Morton or have information that could help authorities, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. All calls are confidential.