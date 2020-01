× Man charged with raping girl for several years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 60-year-old man was arrested and charged with raping an 8-year-old girl over a period of several years.

The girl’s mother filed a police report in July. The girl told investigators she had been raped by the man beginning when she was 5.

James Malone, whose last known address was in Raleigh, was charged Jan. 10 with rape of a child.

Court records show he is in the Shelby County Jail on $200,000 bond. His next court date is Jan. 29.