× Man arrested in connection to ex-girlfriend’s death now charged with murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man arrested in connection to his ex-girlfriend’s death is now charged with first-degree murder.

Keedrin Coppage was arrested earlier this month on active warrants involving Sabrina Nyugen, but it wasn’t until Friday that he was officially charged with first-degree murder and tampering with/fabricating evidence.

According to police, Coppage reportedly admitted that he was with her before and after her death on January 2. He said he killed her, placed her in the trunk of her car and then drove her to the intersection of Jackson and Mable. He then said he dumped her body on the sidewalk, changed clothes and tried to clean up the blood inside the car before abandoning the vehicle.

WREG found Coppage had a long history of violence in regards to Nguyen.

One court record says Nguyen called Memphis police December 14 saying Coppage was her ex-boyfriend and called her at least 25 times. She told police he threatened to “seriously harm her.”

Another record says, on December 15, Nguyen told police she received multiple calls early in the morning where a computer-type voice told her she was going to be killed. She told police the calls mentioned her child. On December 16, Nguyen gave police a statement saying the threats included unique information between herself and Coppage.

A third court record says Nguyen told police, on December 19, she was walking into 201 Poplar to get a restraining order against Coppage. He allegedly approached her with a knife in his waist band and tried to grab her. Nguyen ran from him then tripped and fell. She says that is when Coppage pulled out the knife and almost stabbed her. The record goes on to say Coppage told her if she made a commotion, he was going to kill her. Nguyen says Coppage took her to her car, put her in the passenger seat and drove her around for hours. Coppage supposedly let her go around 7 p.m. that night.

The following week, Nguyen showed up at the North Main police station. She told officers Coppage dropped her off and took off in her car and would not return it.

A person close to Nguyen says her history with Coppage dated back to October.

“She’s even sent me voice recordings of him admitting that he’s been beating on her since October and just saying some real vile things,” Angel Langford said. “It was just so scary and we’d ask Sabrina where he’s at? What can we do for you? Tell us when this stuff is going on.”

Coppage had several warrants out for his arrest, including ones for kidnapping, assault and stalking when Nguyen was killed.

He was arrested by U.S. Marshals several days later, but wasn’t charged initially in Nguyen’s death.

That changed after Coppage reportedly admitted to investigators what he’d done.