Live at 9: Honoring Dr. King, Erica Meltzer, ‘Two Bites Too Many’ & Southern Avenue

NCRM honors Dr. King

Dr. Noelle Trent with the National Civil Rights Museum shares their plans for a special celebration honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Writing for class

A new study suggests that all too often, students at the college level are not prepared to write a simple paper. Author Erica Meltzer joins us to talk about that and what you can do to help.

"Two Bites Too Many"

The latest installment of Debra Goldstein's Sarah Blair mystery series is here.

Music with Southern Avenue

Fresh off their Grammy nomination, Southern Avenue is being honored for their second album. They talk about that and perform for us at 9.