Entergy crews work to restore power as NWS confirms two tornadoes in Desoto County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Entergy crews are working around the clock to restore power to Desoto County customers after two tornadoes touched down over the weekend.

As of Monday morning more than 1,500 customers in Desoto County are still without power. The majority of those customers appear to be south of Hernando and near Craft and Bethel Road in Olive Branch, where the National Weather Service has confirmed that two tornadoes - an EF-1 and EF-2- touched down early Saturday morning.

One of those tornadoes left a trail of damage more than 11 miles long.

Entergy said they have brought in hundreds of additional workers to help in the restoration efforts, but the storm damage is "worse than expected." Road conditions are slowing down access to facilities. The company is also having to fix 400 broken poles, 775 spans of lines, 16 transformers and 331 cross arms that were damaged.

Some customers will not have power restored to their home until Wednesday evening, the company told WREG.

Despite all of the damage, Desoto County Schools are open Monday. Students who can't make it to class because of the storm damage will have their absence excused.