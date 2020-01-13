× Drunk driver who crashed into patrol car is a school bus driver

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman who smashed her car into an occupied Memphis Police patrol car early Sunday morning while she was allegedly drunk works as a school bus driver, officials from the bus service confirmed.

Cadarius Davis was an employee with Durham School Services, the company told WREG. After her arrest, she was immediately removed from service, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Davis was not working and was driving her personal Chevy Equinox at the time of the accident.

Officers said Davis smelled of alcohol, was swaying, could not walk straight and was slurring her words. An empty bottle of whiskey was found on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Davis’ two children, who are 2 and 3 years old, were found in the back seat. They were taken to the Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, but police said the children did not have any visible injuries.

The officer was working traffic control at Overton Park and North McLean while MLGW crews worked to repair damages left behind by Saturday morning’s storms.

The officer has a concussion, fractured tailbone and fractured pelvis.

Davis is facing a list of charges including child abuse, driving under the influence, public intoxication and vehicular assault.