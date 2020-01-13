Body found near Parkway Village apartment complex
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating after a body was found at a Parkway Village apartment complex Monday afternoon.
Investigations confirm a body was found in the area. WREG crews say it looks the body was found in a drainage pond and investigators are putting boats in the creek to search.
This scene is near the Ten Mile Creek Apartments.
Police have not mentioned a possible cause of death.
WREG crews are on the scene and working to get more information.
This is a developing story. Stay with WREG for updates.
35.073688 -89.925690