Body found near Parkway Village apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating after a body was found at a Parkway Village apartment complex Monday afternoon.

Investigations confirm a body was found in the area. WREG crews say it looks the body was found in a drainage pond and investigators are putting boats in the creek to search.

This scene is near the Ten Mile Creek Apartments.

Police have not mentioned a possible cause of death.

