Body found near Parkway Village apartment complex

Posted 3:20 pm, January 13, 2020, by and , Updated at 04:15PM, January 13, 2020

Police search Ten Mile Creek, where a body was found Monday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating after a body was found at a Parkway Village apartment complex Monday afternoon.

Investigations confirm a body was found in the area. WREG crews say it looks the body was found in a drainage pond and investigators are putting boats in the creek to search.

This scene is near the Ten Mile Creek Apartments.

Police have not mentioned a possible cause of death.

WREG crews are on the scene and working to get more information.

This is a developing story. Stay with WREG for updates. 

Google Map for coordinates 35.073688 by -89.925690.

