MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis brewery is spending $49 million on upgrades that will lead to 155 more jobs.

Blues City Brewery has more than 500 workers and plans to add 155 more.

The brewery is pushing for a multi-million dollar tax break.

The city’s economic growth engine says it will also bring a multi-million dollar boom in property taxes over 12 years.