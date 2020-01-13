‘Amazing we don’t have loss of life:’ Lt. Gov. Hosemann tours Desoto County assessing damage

HERNANDO, Miss. — Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann traveled to Desoto County on Monday, just days after two tornadoes touched down in the area injuring two people and leaving behind damage.

“Amazing we don’t have loss of life,” he told reporters at a news conference.

Hosemann will tour the area on Monday to begin the process of adding up the cost of the damage here in Desoto County and other areas hit hard by Saturday’s storms.

He said in order to get federal declaration, Desoto County will have to prove they have more than $619,000 worth of damage. That number goes up to $4.5 million for the entire state to receive a declaration.

Prior to speaking with reporters on Monday, Hosemann said he’d only driven through a small portion of the county to see the damage. Based on what he’s seen so far, he said it’s likely Desoto County will get that declaration.

“I’m going to be very surprised if we don’t get that number,” Hosemann admitted.

In all, he said at least 200 were directly impacted by the storm.

