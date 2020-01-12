× Valanciunas leads Grizzlies in 5th straight win

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Jonas Valanciunas had 31 points and a season-high 19 rebounds and the Memphis Grizzlies dominated the second half, beating Golden State 122-102 on Sunday night to hand the Warriors their eighth straight loss.

Valanciunas was 13 of 17 from the field, including a 3-pointer to help the Grizzlies win their fifth straight.

Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 21 points, while Ja Morant had 11 points and 10 assists.

Allen converting all three of his 3- pointers.

D’Angelo Russell led the Warriors with 34 points. Alec Burks and Jordan Poole each had 13.