Two prisons in the Mississippi Delta affected by severe weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two prisons in the Mississippi Delta are dealing with the aftermath of Saturday morning’s severe weather.

According to a press release from the Mississippi Department of Corrections, The Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman and the Bolivar County Regional Correctional Facility in Cleveland both lost power early Saturday morning and are operating with generators.

375 inmates from Parchman were moved to the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Tutwiler on Sunday.

“We are thankful that no injuries were reported among the staff and inmates,” Commissioner Pelicia E. Hall said in the press release. “There are downed power lines in the entire area so the prisons aren’t the only locations affected. Power is expected to be restored in the area by Tuesday.

Both facilities are providing the inmates with bottled water and food.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections is currently dealing with a number of issues, particularly at Parchman where three inmates were killed after a rash of violence.

Over the last couple of weeks, a total of five inmates have died in Mississippi prisons.

The issues have lead Memphis born rapper Yo Gotti and Team Roc, the philanthropic arm of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, to threaten Governor Bryant with a lawsuit if the issues within the state prison system were not fixed immediately.